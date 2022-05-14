Joe Rogan shares his views on the new Batman movie - "The whole movie was dark"

Joe Rogan recently stated on his podcast that he found the movie, The Batman, to be too dark. The Batman was released in March 2022 and has been a popular film among fans. Robert Pattinson plays the role of the lead superhero.

While speaking to comedian Christina Pazsitzky on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator said:

"The whole movie was dark."

Pazsitzky went on to ask Rogan who his favorite superhero is. The 54-year-old picked Blade:

"My favorite's Blade. Wesley Snipes, he killed vampires. I'm a 100 percent on his side. Plus, he's a day walker. He's part vampire. His mother was bit while he was in the womb. He can walk during the day but he's got vampire powers. But they have to keep giving him injections of blood because he wants to kill people and eat them. But he doesn't because he is a good guy. Plus, he knows karate."

Watch Joe Rogan talk to Christina Pazsitzky about superheroes:

Joe Rogan was recently full of praise for Jake Paul

Rogan recently stated that Jake Paul has legitimate boxing skills. While many have downplayed Paul's abilities, the UFC color commentator is on board with the hype train. While talking to Radio Raheem on his podcast, the 54-year-old said:

"If Jake Paul wasn't Jake Paul, if he wasn't this YouTube guy, if he was just a boxer. You see this boxer knock out the former UFC welterweight champion. Not just the former but one of the best ever. Knock him out with one puch like that. 'Oh man, have you seen this Jake Paul dude coming up? He's f****** for real.' 'Cause nothing watching him fight to me screams like he's in over his head. Nothing... The feints, the foot movement, the way he lands shots. He fights like a boxer."

Watch Rogan talk to Radio Raheem:

Rogan stated that 'The Problem Child' doesn't fight like a boxer in a celebrity match. Rather, he fights like a professional who has properly rehearsed his moves in training. Furthermore, the podcast host was left impressed by the power the 25-year-old Cleveland native carries in his hands.

Edited by Aziel Karthak