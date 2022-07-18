They're not gonna fix the streets, cure the homeless problem - Joe Rogan sees no point in the American rich paying higher taxes 

In the 1844th edition of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan opined that there was no point in the American rich paying higher taxes. The podcast host stated that the government was just going to find new ways to spend taxes rather than fix real problems.

Talking to Tom Segura on the podcast, Rogan told the comedian that the American bureaucracy was so ineffective that even if the rich paid 75% in taxes they were not going to fix the streets or solve the homeless problem:

"I think the bureaucracy in this country is so clogged up and f**ked up and ineffective. I just don't think they'd be better if like we all just gave 75% taxes. They are not going to fix the streets, they are not going to fix the homeless problem, fix all the crime... They'll find new ways to tell you that rich people are not paying their share, so you turn on them."

Watch Joe Rogan voice his opinion on taxes below:

The 54-year-old has on occasions voiced his criticism of the American tax code. In a JRE episode, American politician Tulsi Gabbard explained to Rogan the perils of the overcomplicated US tax code.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan that the American Tax code was favoring the top 1%

In the 1295th edition of JRE, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard told the UFC commentator that big corporations were exploiting the overcomplicated tax code to avoid paying taxes:

"Oh god! Our tax code is soo complicated. You know, it has to do with write-offs and how many years and depreciation and all of these different things that they plan for and they exploit in order to pay no taxes and to get money back in return."

Watch Tulsi Gabbard talk with Joe Rogan about the overcomplicated tax system:

Gabbard further told Joe Rogan that she would heavily simplify the tax code if she were to hold presidential office.

Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 @TulsiGabbard Another #TaxDay , another year corporations like Amazon pay $0 taxes. The rich & powerful pay to play & write laws so they don't pay taxes. Trump has made this corruption even worse, turning the swamp into a cesspool. As President, I will change this and put #PeopleBeforeProfits Another #TaxDay, another year corporations like Amazon pay $0 taxes. The rich & powerful pay to play & write laws so they don't pay taxes. Trump has made this corruption even worse, turning the swamp into a cesspool. As President, I will change this and put #PeopleBeforeProfits.

The former congresswoman added that the tax code has to be simplified to weed out loopholes that exclusively favored big corporations. The 41-year-old stated that most Americans were not getting any meaningful tax deductions:

"I think we do have to simplify the tax code because many it is soo many of these loopholes and massive corporate deductions that have brought us to the place that we are today where, you know, most folks are getting any kind of meaningful deductions. Most folks certainly are not getting the tax breaks these corporations are getting."

