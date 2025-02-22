Joe Rogan shares honest opinion on 'Severance' after watching first season, fans issue mixed reactions: "No accounting for taste," "We love it"

Joe Rogan recently shared his take on 'Severance' after completing the first season. The veteran UFC commentator appears to be a cinephile, with his passion for films and television shining through on his widely acclaimed podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. He frequently hosts renowned filmmakers and actors, engaging in insightful discussions on various aspects of cinema.

On Friday, Rogan took to X to shower praise on Apple TV+’s highly rated series 'Severance' and expressed his admiration for its unique concept:

"Severance is a fantastic show. Completely original and totally unpredictable. Amazing writing, directing, and acting. Just a totally unique show. I just finished season one and am on to season two on @AppleTV."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

Fans responded to Rogan's honest opinion on Severance with mixed reactions—some agreed with the podcaster's views, while others outright dismissed them.

One fan wrote:

"The best show in a long time. We love it."

Another wrote:

"I thought it was terrible lmao. No accounting for taste."

Another commented:

"Not going to be watching this industry plant, thanks, baldy."

Check out some more reactions below:

'Severance' is an American science fiction psychological thriller series created by Dan Erickson and mainly directed by Ben Stiller, with Adam Scott in the lead role. The first season premiered in February 2022, with the series currently ongoing.

The story follows a team of office workers who undergo a surgical procedure that permanently separates their work memories from their personal lives. However, when an enigmatic colleague reaches out beyond the confines of the office, they embark on a journey to uncover the truth about their jobs and the unsettling reality behind their existence.

Joe Rogan and Matt Serra clash over James Gunn's upcoming 'Superman' film

Joe Rogan hosted another episode of his JRE Fight Companion podcast during UFC 312, joined by Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen, and Matt Serra.

While breaking down the night's fights, the group also delved into upcoming films, including the upcoming 'Superman' movie, directed by James Gunn and set to be released on July 11.

Serra kicked off the discussion by asking if everyone had seen the film’s trailer. However, Rogan quickly dismissed the UFC legend's enthusiasm and said that he has no intention of ever watching the movie:

"No, I'm a grown man. I don't even like 'Superman'. Watch my lips—I am not going to watch that movie. I think 'Superman' is stupid. I think it's just like living in space; if you were living in space, eventually, your body would decay. If you come from a place with more gravity, it's not going to be good for you on Earth. If you then go back to your planet, you're not going to be able to walk. He can make the world go back in time because he can go so fast."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:00):

