Joe Rogan shares honest take on video about the Shroud of Turin by popular YouTuber Dr. John Campbell

What makes Joe Rogan such a popular media personality is his palpable curiosity about nearly everything. The 57-year-old podcaster will spend four-hour conversations with scientists, doctors, and conspiracy theorists just to discover fascinating things about how stuff works.

Ad

In his most recent social media activity, Rogan shared a near-hour-long video analysis on the famous Shroud of Turin, uploaded by popular medical academic Dr. John Campbell on YouTube.

The Shroud of Turin is a famous piece of linen cloth discovered in 1898. Photographs of the shroud visibly show the faint image of a naked man, which most theologists and academics presume to be Jesus Christ.

Rogan shared the video on X, with the caption:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Pretty fascinating deep dive into the Shroud of Turin."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the video, Dr. Campbell posed a serious question on how the image of the face and body of the man was produced, as it has been proven that it was a photo negative printed on linen cloth. With photography being invented generations after the image was presumed to have been printed, how did it come to be? This is a serious deep dive indeed.

Dr. John Campbell gave his thoughts on Joe Rogan and Ivermectin

It seems this isn't the first time Joe Rogan and Dr. John Campbell have crossed paths online. Just a month ago, Dr. Campbell uploaded a short video on what he thought of Rogan advocating for the positive health effects of Ivermectin.

Ad

During the pandemic, the podcasting pioneer faced tremebdous heat after making it public that he used Ivermectin, amongst other alternative drugs, to treat COVID-19. Over the past few years, more and more people are defending Rogan, claiming that there are indeed far-reaching evidence that Ivermectin works.

After showing videos of Rogan and two of his guests talking about the anti-parasitic drug, Dr. Campbell said:

"Now, the problem is there's a real lack of trial data on this and we know this is true because clinical trials are expensive and people aren't going to spend a lot of money on trials. But I believe that President Trump is going to reintroduce right to try so people with diseases like cancer or terminal diseases will have a right to try a new drug or a repurposed drug."

Ad

Rogan should have Dr. John Campbell over in his podcast.

Check out Dr. Campbell's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.