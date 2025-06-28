Joe Rogan shares honest thoughts on Serbia producing elite basketball players: "Those guys are fu**ing bada*s"

Joe Rogan recently lauded Serbia's sports fandom and shared his thoughts on the nation producing elite basketball players. Rogan explained how the environments at games have been a major factor, and Americans are witnessing it firsthand when they join the NBA.

Ad

In addition to his passion for combat sports, Rogan enjoys other sports, including soccer, and has shown respect for athletes across a wide range of sports. The UFC commentator has shown clips of Serbian basketball games in the past to show the extreme fandom on display. The league has produced several NBA players, most notably Nikola Jokic, who has won an NBA championship, NBA Finals MVP, and three NBA MVP awards.

Ad

Trending

In the latest episode of his JRE MMA Show, Rogan and Cory Sandhagen discussed the rowdy atmospheres at sporting events, including soccer and basketball in Serbia, and their mentality as it pertains to sports.

The JRE host mentioned that basketball, in particular, has been an area where environment and high-pressure situations have been beneficial for player success, and that it has become more noticeable. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"[Serbian basketball crowds] go hard. The cheering is like it gives you goosebumps... These are war-like people and they're putting that same energy to basketball. Like, boy, when those guys come over here, everybody's fu**ed. And you're kind of seeing that now. There's a bunch of Serbian players that have made their way to the United States and those guys are fu**ing bada*s. And they're scary hard dudes, man."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:42:46):

Ad

Cory Sandhagen tells Joe Rogan about his experience at a Serbian soccer game

Cory Sandhagen recalled his experience attending a Serbian soccer game and the chaotic atmosphere. In the aforementioned episode, Sandhagen told Joe Rogan that fans were heavily invested in the game and noted that it was quite shocking for somebody who wasn't used to seeing that kind of passion at a soccer game. He said:

Ad

"I went to [a soccer game] in Serbia... They had more SWAT police officers than there were people in the actual stand. Dude, it was wild. I was like, dude, Serbia is more developed than this, man. People were climbing on stuff and throwing smoke bombs onto the field. I was like, bro, this can't be." [1:42:26]

Ad

Check out Mindlab's video featuring Joe Rogan's reaction to Serbian basketball crowds below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.