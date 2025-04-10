Joe Rogan shares intriguing theory on Jon Jones' unmatched dominance in UFC: "F*ck you, fight's off"

Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones’ refusal to take short-notice fights is a key reason behind his long-standing dominance in the UFC. Speaking on his podcast with comedian Ron White, Rogan highlighted how Jones’ calculated approach has helped maintain his legacy in a sport where last-minute changes often derail careers.

Rogan referenced the infamous UFC 151 incident in 2012, when Jones declined a short-notice fight against Sonnen after Dan Henderson withdrew due to injury. The event was eventually canceled, marking the first time in UFC history that an entire card was scrapped.

While many fans believed Jones could have easily beaten Sonnen, Rogan defended the champion’s decision. He emphasized how fighters today work closely with coaches to time their physical peak precisely for fight night. Accepting a new opponent disrupts that plan, and for someone like Jones, preparation is everything:

“Jon Jones is the smartest, Jon Jones never did that. They changed opponents? ‘F*ck you, fight’s off.'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:43:25):

Rogan argued that this mindset, while unpopular with some fans, is a testament to Jones’ professionalism and discipline. Instead of chasing headlines with short-notice wins, Jones built a nearly flawless record through precision, planning, and patience—qualities Rogan says define a true GOAT.

Aljamain Sterling details how a conversation with Jon Jones at a club changed his mindset

Aljamain Sterling recently shared a surprising story about how a night out with Jon Jones completely shifted his approach to training and mindset as a fighter. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former bantamweight champion revealed how seeing the UFC legend in a casual party setting opened his eyes to a different understanding of mental strength.

Sterling recalled attending college with Jones during their early years and being inspired by his rapid rise in MMA. Believing that total discipline and sacrifice were the keys to success, Sterling dedicated himself to a strict lifestyle.

But during a chance encounter at a bar, his perception changed. Jones, who had an upcoming fight, was drinking and enjoying himself — and even offered Sterling a drink. The moment struck him:

“I’m like, ‘Nah, I got a fight in five weeks. Wait, you’re fighting tomorrow, bro… I’m confused, what the hell is happening right now?And this changed my mindset. I gave up all the things I enjoyed in life that made training more enjoyable. But I was like, ‘The sacrifice, the sacrifice.’ But then I realised it came down to the mental.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (3:50):

