Joe Rogan sharing photos of "incredible" Sabrina Carpenter cake made for daughter's birthday sends fans reeling: "Joe, did you eat Sabrina?"

Joe Rogan unveiled a hyper-realistic cake of pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s face to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

Ad

The edible sculpture, made by Sideserf Cake Studio, caught the attention of fans online. The cake’s level of detail was shocking, and fans weren’t sure whether to be impressed or creeped out.

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The jokes poured in fast as several fans commented:

"Joe, did you eat Sabrina?"

"Sabrina Carpenter's cake posted by Joe Rogan was not on my bingo card."

"Sabrina should get a Joe Rogan cake for her Dad's birthday."

"So Sabrina Carpenter is coming on the podcast then."

"The slide with her face eaten off really got me."

Ad

"This is easily one of the weirdest things Rogan has ever posted. I legitimately thought that was Hilary Clinton. It barely looks like Sabrina."

"Rogan posted a picture with Espresso song. It’s over bros."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan's daughter's Sabrina Carpenter-themed birthday cake. [Screenshots courtesy: @joerogan on Instagram]

Joe Rogan boldly claims banning Kanye West's Hi*ler song may validate his claims

Joe Rogan believes removing Kanye West’s new pro-Hi*ler song from major platforms may potentially reinforce the rapper’s antisemitic claims. During a podcast with comedian Tom Segura, Rogan said that the song is also “kinda catchy,” and its popularity on X proves people are more curious when content is censored.

Ad

Kanye released “Heil Hi*ler” and “WW3” on X, where the songs quickly went viral despite being pulled from Spotify and SoundCloud. Rogan argued that censorship fuels conspiracy theories, including West’s view that Jewish groups are trying to erase him. Speaking on episode #232 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"But there’s a benefit to just letting people talk, like let people say whatever the f*ck they want to say even if it sucks. This is the benefit of Twitter, but this is also the bad part. It’s like the f*cking song has so many millions of hits on Twitter. It’s been banned from every platform. But is it good to ban things from platforms, or is it better to let it be out there and let people talk about it? Because if you ban it, then people want to hear it more. And then it becomes more popular, and then it kind of supports what he says."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.