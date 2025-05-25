Joe Rogan sheds light on how injury derailed Sean O'Malley’s preparations for Merab Dvalishvili fight at Noche UFC

Sean O'Malley took on Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC last year while battling a pre-existing injury to his hip. Recently, Joe Rogan provided his take on how significant the challenges O'Malley was facing were.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan delved into a discussion with NFL star Aaron Rodgers where he expressed how O'Malley could not wrestle in training camp leading up to the Noche UFC fight because of all of the injuries, saying:

"There's a lot of these fighters that take these fights because it's a lot of money and it's a big event and they don't want to cancel and they got a significant injury. Sean could not wrestle. Imagine not being able to wrestle in camp, and you got to go face Merab."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Sean O'Malley below (1:15:46):

At Noche UFC, 'The Machine' defeated O'Malley by unanimous decision, utilizing his wrestling skills to secure the bantamweight championship. Following the fight, O'Malley immediately underwent hip surgery and vowed to seek revenge on Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili gets honest about rematching Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili is currently scheduled to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 on June 7 in Newark, New Jersey. O'Malley has not fought anyone since the Noche UFC loss, while Dvalishvili defended his title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

As the rematch approaches, 'The Machine' is eager to face O'Malley again. In a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter (via Sportsnet.ca), the UFC bantamweight champion expressed his excitement for the upcoming fight, saying:

"I'm excited for this fight. I know he was saying that he got injured and stuff. Let's see—we're going to find out one thing: it's hard for me to fight the same guy. Now he's not talking disrespectfully to me, and he's humble. The first time he was disrespectful, he was saying, 'I'm gonna show you.' This time, I gotta make sure to keep up the hard work again, and I'm gonna make sure to win this fight with even more dominance. I'm looking to finish this fight."

