Top-draw performances by Neil Magny and Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on Vegas 8 left longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan very impressed.

Surging light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic headlined the UFC Vegas 8 card alongside former title contender Anthony Smith and the former emerged victorious via unanimous decision after three rounds of complete domination over "Lionheart".

The co-main event of last weekend's card featured a welterweight clash between fight game veterans Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny. Handing Lawler his fourth successive loss in a row, Neil Magny picked up a decision victory over the former UFC welterweight champion.

Neil Magny and Aleksandar Rakic impressed Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is a regular at the commentary desk during UFC events but he wasn't present for last weekend's card. However, having seen the event, Rogan took to Instagram to mention how impressed he is by the performances from both Rakic and Magny.

“@rakic_ufc is the real fu**ing deal,” Rogan wrote on Instagram, praising Rakic. Big win last night over a certified contender in Anthony Smith. The man’s kickboxing is seriously next level. With Jon Jones leaving light heavyweight things are very interesting in that weight class.”

“Rock solid performance last night for @neil_magny170,” Rogan added in a second post, praising Neil Magny. “The man just keeps improving, and a dominant win over the former champ is his biggest victory to date. Very high fight IQ and perhaps the beat cardio in the division! His knees from the clinch last night were next level.”

Joe Rogan has been working with the UFC since 1997. After initially starting out as a backstage interviewer, Rogan quickly shifted to commentary alongside Joe Anik. Over the past few years, a number of fighters and former fighters, such as Paul Felder and Daniel Cormier respectively, have joined Joe Rogan at the commentary desk. Rogan also has his own podcast.