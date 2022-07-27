"They've literally reproduced Paris!" - Joe Rogan shows Theo Von shocking Chinese 'replica of Paris'

Joe Rogan surprised Theo Von by showing his podcast guest a Chinese replica of the city of Paris.

During their lively discussion, the comedian expressed concerns about China's ability to "steal" other countries' "intellectual property" and "creative pursuits."

Stressing how good China is at copying concepts from around the world, Rogan brought up the existence of the French capital's replica, which is located in the country's Zhejiang Province.

"Other countries have totally different rules in terms of what you can get away with and what you can't and China's rules are wild," Rogan told Von during episode 1847 of his podcast. "You know, they have versions of world cities that they've built replicas of in China. They have a version of Paris. Have you seen that?"

Rogan proceeded to instruct his producer to Google search side-by-side comparisons between Paris and its faux Chinese counterpart. Amazed, the UFC commentator said:

"It's a huge replica of Paris. Like they literally reproduced Paris."

Known as the "Paris of the East," Tianducheng is a luxury real estate development that was designed to resemble Europe's "City of Lights." The metropolitan area boasts a 354-foot imitation of the iconic Eiffel Tower as well as copies of several marquee buildings found in Paris.

Joe Rogan discusses how China uses technology to spy on people

During his conversation with Theo Von, the host of the Joe Rogan Experience also expressed his concern about China's ability to mine data using TikTok.

This isn't the first time Rogan has discussed China's ability to perform espionage on people from different parts of the world. During a 2019 episode of his Spotify-exclusive show, the UFC commentator spoke to former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent Mike Baker, who explained why Chinese-owned brand Huawei poses a threat to data privacy:

"Huawei has been caught out. They've been caught out in Europe to the degree where to a certain point, you think Germany and others that are deeply involved with Huawei now in terms of the 5G infrastructure... They just made this decision, 'Look it's financially better for us to work with Huawei and we can set aside the security risk.' They literally made that decision."

