Joe Rogan has reacted to Miller Lite's latest beer ad, which celebrates Women's History month in the United States.

Miller Lite has indirectly followed in Bud Light's footsteps, after the beer companies inadvertantly recieved backlash for their ads. Bud Light first came underfire earlier this year when they opted to partner with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. The campaign involved Mulvaney's face being printed on a number of cans aswell as her sharing several sponsored posts on her Instagram.

Bud Light recieved backlash from some members of society who took issue with the fact that Dylan Mulvaney was transgender.

Now, however, the latest line of controversy surrounds Miller Lite as the company is underfire for celebrating women's involvement in the brewing of beer.

Watch the Miller Lite ad here:

During the advert, Ilana Glazer explained that women were at the forefront of beer brewing when it was first invented. The ad then takes aim at society for later sexualizing women instead of celebrating their accomplishments to society.

Joe Rogan has since given his reaction to the ad on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC color commentator questioned the figures involved and stated he hated 'indentity poliitics'. He said:

"I hate indentity politics with a passion, I really do. It's so stupid. Human-beings make beer and some human beings look good in bikinis...I'd like to see a pie chart of how many women are involved with making beer or drink beer."

Catch the clip here (3:30):

Tyson Fury lashes out at Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury is no stranger to speaking his mind, and did so once again this week following his return to social media after a brief hiatus.

'The Gypsy King' took issue with comments made by Rogan, who claimed that Jon Jones would have no trouble in defeating Fury if they were locked in a room together. The UFC color commentator even believes 'Bones' has the tools and skillset to 'kill' anybody, including the British heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury then opted to post a video on his Twitter, where he refuted Rogan's claims about his chances against Jon Jones. He said:

"I'm the baddest man on the planet. I heard Joe Rogan say something about me the other day, and I've been off all the social media so I didn't reply to the little p*ssy. The little f***ing bald-headed midget. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*ck me up if we were in a room together. I don't think so. Not a man born from a mother can f*ck me up in a room on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I'd be walking out. Not a f***ing problem."

Catch Fury's comments here:

