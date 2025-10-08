Joe Rogan sounds alarm with Sal Vulcano over UFC judging that jeopardizes fighter's livelihoods

Joe Rogan recently gave his thoughts on how poor judging in the UFC affects a fighter's life.

Ad

While UFC is the premier destination for MMA fighters across the globe, the organization has been criticized for questionable rulings by judges on multiple occasions.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke to American comedian Sal Vulcano about how fighters frequently find themselves in financial problems as a result of bad judging in the UFC:

''It happens in the UFC. It happens in the UFC all the time, there's bad decisions and you know and it's infuriating. It's infuriating to the athlete too because particularly in the UFC there's a win bonus. So imagine if you beat a guy like you really hit the gas in the second and third round. You fu*king burn yourself out. You get the decision. You're like, 'I fu*king did it. I did it.' Your corner celebrated...And then you hear the judges and you're like, 'no fu*king way. They robbed me.' And it happens. It happens all the time.''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

''So say if you're a young guy and you're starting out in the UFC and you have a contract...So, if you lose, you only get that 15,000. So, those judges just stole $15,000 from you. When you're struggling just to feed yourself, right? And if you're getting $15,000 to fight, you have to pay for managers. You have to pay for your gym fees. You have to pay for nutrition. You have to pay for supplements...There's no way you're doing that without a job.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (13:53):

Ad

Joe Rogan proposes a rule change in UFC

Earlier this month, Joe Rogan spoke to Michael 'Venom' Page on his JRE podcast. He voiced his desire to bring up a rule that would prohibit a referee from intervening and forcing fighters to stand up during a time of inactivity on the ground:

''Fighting doesn't have to always be ultimate excitement. That's why I say no stand-ups ever. When a guy takes a guy down, that person on the bottom does not want to be on the bottom. hey want to be up, if they can't get up, tough s**t. It's only five rounds, every fight starts and ends up, which is a giant advantage for a striker, because otherwise they wouldn't be able to get themselves up. It's got to be pure, it's got to be real.'' [1:10:28 of the video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More