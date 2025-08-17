  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Needs a raise", "Cheat for DDP" - MMA fans split on Marc Goddard's intervention in Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 clash

"Needs a raise", "Cheat for DDP" - MMA fans split on Marc Goddard's intervention in Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 clash

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 17, 2025 07:43 GMT
Fans react to Marc Goddard
Fans react to Marc Goddard's (inset) interference in the Dricus du Plessis (left) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (right) matchup. [Images courtesy: Getty and @marcgoddard_uk on Instagram]

Referee Marc Goddard's involvement in the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319 sparked mixed reactions from the MMA fans worldwide. While many blasted Goddard for interfering, others stated that it was necessary.

Ad

Du Plessis took on Chimaev for his third middleweight title defense in the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. As expected, the undefeated fighter came out guns blazing and successfully took down du Plessis.

'Borz's' wrestling abilities were on full display over the course of the five rounds. However, in the fourth and final round, Goddard intervened to break up the tussle and instructed both fighters to restart the action from the center after Chimaev had spent the majority of the time in the top position.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After 25 minutes of dominance, the Brit raised the hand of Chimaev, who dethroned du Plessis via unanimous decision. Notably, the Chechen-born fighter landed 529 significant strikes in comparison to 'Stillknocks's' 45.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Following the event, an X user named @TruthfulUfcFan slammed Goddard for taking the position from Chimaev, writing:

''We need Marc Goddard out as a UFC ref, he blatantly attempted to cheat for DDP, standing them up when DDP was getting mauled. Khamzat was landing and advancing positions, it’s DDPs job to get up NOT Goddards #UFC319''
Ad
Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He needs a raise. He tried saving the card''

Another stated:

''I disagree with Goddard standing them up that one time, but I think he just felt a bit bad for DDP to be honest''

Other fans wrote:

''Merab said he's only scared of God and Marc Goddard. That was blatant cheating. He wasn't inactive or stalling....He just obviously was giving DDP a chance to win.''
Ad
''Definitely not a bad thing breaking… no damage being done from the most dominant position so it could have done more''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @TruthfulUfcFan on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @TruthfulUfcFan on X]
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications