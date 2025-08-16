UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Live round-by-round updates

Dricus du Plessis headlines UFC 319 in an attempt to make the third defense of his middleweight throne against Khamzat Chimaev.

Ad

Du Plessis has gone from an underrated prospect to an unbeaten UFC middleweight champion. He has beaten opponents with pace and awkward but effective striking. His recent dismantling of Sean Strickland proved he can adapt to different styles and break fighters mentally and physically over five rounds.

Chimaev finally gets his first crack at UFC gold after years of buzz. The unbeaten juggernaut has bulldozed contenders and former champions alike, with his recent submission of Robert Whittaker sealing the title shot for the Chechen-born.

Ad

Trending

Stylistically, Du Plessis thrives in chaotic exchanges where his cardio and grit shine, while Chimaev excels in imposing his will early and smothering opponents. If Chimaev cannot get Du Plessis out of there in the opening rounds, the champion’s late-fight pressure could flip the script.

UFC 319 takes place Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago. Early Prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, Prelims at 7 PM ET on ESPN, and the Main Card at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV. In India, watch on Sony LIV.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.