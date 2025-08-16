UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Live round-by-round updates

Dricus du Plessis headlines UFC 319 in an attempt to make the third defense of his middleweight throne against Khamzat Chimaev.
Du Plessis has gone from an underrated prospect to an unbeaten UFC middleweight champion. He has beaten opponents with pace and awkward but effective striking. His recent dismantling of Sean Strickland proved he can adapt to different styles and break fighters mentally and physically over five rounds.
Chimaev finally gets his first crack at UFC gold after years of buzz. The unbeaten juggernaut has bulldozed contenders and former champions alike, with his recent submission of Robert Whittaker sealing the title shot for the Chechen-born.
Stylistically, Du Plessis thrives in chaotic exchanges where his cardio and grit shine, while Chimaev excels in imposing his will early and smothering opponents. If Chimaev cannot get Du Plessis out of there in the opening rounds, the champion’s late-fight pressure could flip the script.
UFC 319 takes place Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago. Early Prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, Prelims at 7 PM ET on ESPN, and the Main Card at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV. In India, watch on Sony LIV.
Round 1