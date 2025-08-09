UFC Predictions: UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

After some weaker cards in recent weeks, the UFC is finally producing a big show, heading to Chicago next weekend.UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is set to be headlined by one of the most intriguing title bouts in recent memory.Aside from this, the card is pretty strong too, featuring some exciting-sounding clashes between highly-rated fighters.Here are the predicted outcomes for UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.#1. UFC middleweight title: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat ChimaevTo say that this is a huge title bout would be an understatement. Simply put, it's probably the best middleweight title bout - on paper at least - since Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira in early 2023.So will Dricus du Plessis hold on to his crown, or will Khamzat Chimaev realize his destiny and claim the title? It's a very tricky fight to pick.While he's been labeled everything from unorthodox to awkward, only a fool would say du Plessis is not an effective fighter in the octagon.Primarily a striker, 'Stillknocks' packs plenty of power in his punches, as we saw when he unexpectedly knocked out Robert Whittaker in the summer of 2023.More than anything, though, what makes the South African so successful is his ability to somehow capitalize on every potential opportunity and make it work for him.One of the most adaptable fighters we've seen in some time, du Plessis smartly used constant movement and pressure to defeat the jab-heavy style of Sean Strickland, and was able to submit Adesanya basically during a grappling transition in their bout.However, quite what he'll do against Chimaev is anyone's guess.It isn't insulting to describe 'Borz' as a predictable fighter. Everyone knows what he looks to do to his opponents - take them down, beat them up and either stop them via strikes or submit them.The problem is that nobody has really been able to prevent that yet. Whittaker had been able to avoid the takedowns of Olympic silver medallist Yoel Romero, and even he was bullied to the ground by Chimaev, who then smashed his jaw with a crank moments later.Meanwhile, while other, earlier victims of Chimaev like Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang were admittedly not on that kind of level, to see 'Borz' take them down and tap them like Royce Gracie did to his foes in 1993 was still incredible.Chimaev has shown one major weakness in his UFC tenure, and that's with his gas tank. Although he did beat both Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, he notably blew up after failing to put both men away early on.So, can du Plessis outlast him here? It's definitely possible. However, that also feels unlikely.For as adaptable a fighter as 'Stillknocks' has proven himself to be, he's also been more of a reactive one, making adjustments at the correct time to beat his best opponents.However, where Strickland, for instance, gave du Plessis the opportunity to work out a path to victory, 'Borz' may not even give him that opportunity.Essentially, if the South African can't stop that initial takedown - which will almost certainly come in the opening seconds of the fight - then this bout is likely to be over.Du Plessis can definitely find a way to win, it's something he's done throughout his UFC career, after all. However, Chimaev has looked like a future champ from the moment he debuted, and it feels likely that he'll deliver on that promise here.The Pick: Chimaev via first round submission#2. UFC featherweight bout: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron PicoOne of the big plus points of the past couple of years in the UFC has been the influx of some big-name talents from Bellator MMA. Since the start of 2024, we've seen Michael 'Venom' Page, Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix all head into the octagon to very mixed results.The latest import from Bellator is set to debut next weekend, as featherweight Aaron Pico faces No.6-ranked Lerone Murphy in the event's co-headliner. So can Pico get the job done, or will he suffer defeat like Pitbull and Mix?It's fair to say that Pico has been considered a blue-chip prospect for some time now. A top-ranked freestyle wrestler who narrowly missed the 2016 US Olympic team as well as a Golden Gloves boxer, he signed with Bellator while still a teenager, prior to his MMA debut.However, that debut saw him upset by the unheralded Zach Freeman, submitted in just 24 seconds. With that, most of the hype around him - probably unfairly - evaporated.Since then, though, Pico has been low-key outstanding. He's lost just three more fights, and his only defeat since 2020 came via an injury. Along the way, he's beaten some solid opponents, most notably Pedro Carvalho and Henry Corrales, and will come into the octagon as a dangerous, well-rounded fighter.Unfortunately for Pico, he's not been given a softball for his debut. Unbeaten at 16-0-1, it's arguable that Murphy is the featherweight division's most underrated fighter.The reason for this is a simple one. 'The Iceman' is a pinpoint accurate sniper of a kickboxer, but he isn't the best finisher in the division, with his last stoppage coming in October 2021.Sure, it's been impressive to see him use his ramrod jab and footwork to pick apart Josh Emmett, Dan Ige and Edson Barboza, but it hasn't been all that exciting. Still, it's hard to say Murphy isn't effective.The big question here, then, is whether Pico can get any meaningful offense in, or whether he'll simply be picked apart like every other foe 'The Iceman' has faced in the UFC.Perhaps Pico's key to victory here could be to lean on that stellar wrestling background. While Murphy is unbeaten, one area he doesn't really shine in is defending takedowns.His takedown defense rate of 52% isn't bad by any means, but he hasn't really faced a truly fearsome wrestler since his debut against Zubaira Tukhugov - the one blemish on his record, as the bout ended in a draw.That fight saw him taken down six times, while both Makwan Amirkhani and Gabriel Santos also took him down multiple times, with Santos racking up four minutes of control time.Could Pico take him down, then? It's definitely possible, as he has fantastic wrestling chops and has learned to use those skills more effectively as his career has gone on.More to the point, he's also developed a truly lethal counter-striking style, which could also play into his hands here if he can draw Murphy in by using his takedowns.'The Iceman' has never shown a weak chin and has only been knocked down once, but Pico does have outstanding power in his hands, meaning it wouldn't be a total shock to see a KO.Overall, Murphy ought to be considered the favorite here. He's got far more experience, particularly at the top level, and is on a great run. However, this fight feels ripe for an upset, particularly when you consider that Pico's skill-set makes him a pretty bad stylistic match for the UK-based star.The Pick: Pico via decision#3. UFC 319: The Main CardIn what should be an absolutely wild welterweight bout, Geoff Neal takes on Carlos Prates. Given the striking styles of both men, the chances of this one being anything but a classic seem low.Prates will undoubtedly be looking to erase the memories of his recent loss to Ian Machado Garry. Before that fight, the Brazilian knockout artist seemed destined for the top. However, 'The Nightmare' couldn't find his range against Garry, and ended up being largely picked apart.The same basically happened to Neal when he fought 'The Future', which is perhaps more telling of Garry's skills than anything else.So who takes this one? In all honesty, it's likely that the winner will be the fighter who is able to absorb more punishment than their foe, as neither man is really defensively great.However, Neal will be giving up a substantial amount of reach and height, and that could prove to be the difference-maker, especially if Prates can find his rythym early. The pick, then, is Prates via second round TKO.At middleweight, Jared Cannonier faces Michael 'Venom' Page. This one should be fascinating, primarily because if Page can win, he might find himself in unlikely middleweight title contention.Thus far, the former Bellator star's only fight at 185 pounds in the UFC was against Shara Magomedov, and the Brit was largely able to baffle 'Shara Bullet' with his striking from range.Can he do the same to Cannonier? It's definitely possible. 'The Killa Gorilla' is still very dangerous, but he's never been the fastest man in the division, and now he's 41, he's definitely somewhat plodding.Overall, this does feel like a good fight for 'MVP'. As long as he can avoid Cannonier's power punches and can prevent any takedowns, he should be able to simply circle on the outside and pick at him for three rounds.Cannonier has a puncher's chance for sure, but the pick is Page via decision.Finally, former title contenders clash at flyweight, as Tim Elliott takes on Kai Asakura. Asakura fought for the title last year, losing out to current champ Alexandre Pantoja.Realistically though, he's far better than that performance suggested, as he possesses big power in his strikes for a smaller fighter and is a solid grappler too.He's likely to need to fend off Elliott on the ground, as the TUF 24 winner is very tricky with his submissions and has been known to catch opponents cold, often surprising them. At 5'7i&quot;, he's a lanky 125 pounder and can use those long limbs to his advantage.However, Elliott is also arguably past his prime, and for as good as he is offensively, he also leaves himself wide open at times, which explains his 13 career losses.Elliott has not been knocked out in over a decade, meaning a KO finish for Asakura would be a big shock. If the Japanese star can outland Elliott on the feet, though, and can also avoid any dangerous spots on the ground, it should be his fight to lose.The pick is Asakura via decision.#4. UFC 319: The PrelimsPicks in boldUFC lightweight bout: Bobby 'King' Green vs. Carlos Diego FerreiraUFC middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal OleksiejczukUFC strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy GodinezUFC lightweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander HernandezUFC flyweight bout: Karine Silva vs. Dione BarbosaUFC lightweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar KloseUFC middleweight bout: Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev