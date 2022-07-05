"I used Mushrooms" - Joe Rogan details one of the ways he used to handle stress during height of 'N-word' controversy

Joe Rogan overcame recent scrutiny with the help of psychoactive experiences.

A compilation video made the rounds earlier in the year that featured multiple instances of Rogan using the N-word. A lot of criticism mounted during that time surrounding the The Joe Rogan Experience host.

Watch coverage of Rogan's apology below:

In the 300th installment of his show, Lex Fridman spoke with the polarizing media personality about that recent instance of getting in hot water.

Watch the interview/video below:

When asked about how he maintained his composure during the height of the discourse surrounding the controversy, Joe Rogan said:

"I used mushrooms. That was one way I did it, really. I took, it was probably less than a gram every day, yeah (laughs). I did a lot of like really hard working out. But also I mean, there's a great benefit to going through anything difficult."

"If you're aware in advance and during anything that's going to happen that's very difficult and troubling, the great benefit is it gives you an opportunity to grow. Gives you an opportunity to express yourself under pressure. To show your character, to show who you truly are, and it gives you an opportunity to see how you handle a very difficult situation."

Joe Rogan's UFC 276 presence

Rogan was back on the call for this one and the UFC broadcaster gave a sense of magnitude on the international fight week pay-per-view.

We look to have established the next middleweight world title fight over the weekend. Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in the main event versus Jared Cannonier while previously unranked Alex Pereira knocked out number four-ranked Sean Strickland.

Alexander Volkanovski also defended his title against Max Holloway and put together a series shutout by going 3-0 over 'Blessed' on Saturday.

UFC 276 featured notable events outside of that top portion of the card though. Donald Cerrone took off his gloves and 'Cowboy' rode off into the sunset after losing to Jim Miller. Miller cemented himself as the all-time leader in UFC wins with that victory.

