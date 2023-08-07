Joe Rogan supplement list: What are the supplements Joe Rogan endorses and uses?

Joe Rogan and his commitment towards fitness can be imagined from the fact that even at 55, he has the physique of a 30-year-old. Supplements are a big part of his routine, and he has been an avowed supporter of their use.

"The big results come from testosterone replacement, so there's that and there is peptides that increase your body's ability to grow growth hormone and IGF-1, There's BPC-157 and there is another thing, see I think it's called Ipamorelin...another one is called Thymosin."

He added:

"They help your body produce the hormones that it should have when you are younger and your body works better. If there's ever one thing that someone can do to stop aging, it's lift weights."

Watch the video below:

Joe Rogan generally uses supplements such as vitamins, fish oil, pre-workout probiotics, proteins, and many more. Rogan is often seen talking to dieticians and nutritionists on his podcast on the subject. The result of his supplement list is best manifested in his own impressive physical shape.

Rogan endorses and uses Omega-3 fish oil. Its main job is to provide you with the Omega-3s that you require throughout the day. These acids are highly important for joint and heart health.

When it comes to aiding the brain, Rogan has been relying on Onnit Alpha Brain supplements for over a decade. It's a nootropic drug highly recommended as a cognitive enhancer by Rogan multiple times on his podcasts.

He hosted the creator of TruBrain NooTropic drinks, Dr. Hill, once on his podcast and discussed it in detail. It is rich in caffeine, L-Theanine, Centrophenoxine, and Magnesium. Rogan advises drinking these drinks in the morning.

The Athletic Pure Pack remains an important weapon in Rogan's workout arsenal. It's a dietary supplement that provides him with the majority of his daily vitamins. Besides these health supplements, Rogan uses a range of anti-aging supplements, including CBD Tincture, Onnit Protein bars, and creatine.

Joe Rogan slams President Joe Biden on his podcast

UFC commentator and one of the most popular podcast hosts, Joe Rogan, grilled President Joe Biden on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan was speaking to the author Patrick Bet-David on American politics and the build-up to the 2024 presidential elections. He praised former President Donald Trump while being critical of President Joe Biden.

"Whether you like Trump or not, whether you think he’s corrupt or not, that’s a human being. You know what that guy is, same thing with RFK Jr. whether you believe he is correct about vaccines or not whether his policies would be effective, that's a human thing."

He further added:

"Joe Biden has been a goof his whole f**king career. He has always been a goof. He has been caught lying so many times. He is so full of sh*t, there is so much evidence that he is corrupt."

Watch the video below (2:10):