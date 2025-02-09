Joe Rogan, who supported Bernie Sanders in 2020, blasts the Democrat politician for criticizing Donald Trump: "Wildest f***ing gaslighting"

Joe Rogan was irked by the Democrats' recent criticism of Donald Trump. This has led the UFC commentator to criticize Bernie Sanders, someone he wholeheartedly endorsed during the 2020 presidential elections.

During the 2020 US presidential race, the UFC commentator pledged his support for the Democrat candidate, lauding him for consistency in political stance, before claiming he would be voting for him.

Rogan however made a complete U-turn on his opinion about the senior United States senator from Vermont after the 83-year-old criticized the U.S. president's approach to traditional media.

Speaking to American author Breat Weinstein during episode #2269 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan called out Sanders for what he thought was an unfair criticism of Trump:

"It's amazing to watch all these left-wing people suddenly, Bernie Sanders making a post about how Donald Trump is trying to silence independent media was the wildest f***ing gaslighting I think I've ever seen from a politician. Independant media, you mean f****ng CBS? You mean CBS that edited that Kamala Harris interview to make it look like she had a really good point?"

Furthermore, the 57-year-old went off on a fiery rant on the previous Democrat regime for not addressing corruption concerns that came up during Joe Biden's administration:

" All you are talking about is the horrors of dismantling this amazing organization. What about all the sh*t they have uncovered? There is not even a counterargument. Like no, we need to fund gender fluid dance in f***ing Turkey."

Rogan did not stop there but also slammed billionaire businessman and Democrat backer George Soros and his son Alex, accusing them of using their influence to sway consequential policies in the country.

