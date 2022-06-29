Joe Rogan supports Ron DeSantis as President over "dead man" Joe Biden - "Ultimately he was correct" 

Joe Rogan believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be a better choice for the United States Presidency over Joe Biden.

During a conversation with guest Gina Carano on episode 1,837 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the podcast host spoke highly of DeSantis, saying his COVD-19 response was proven right. Rogan added that DeSantis would be a good fit for the head-of-state position:

"All this stuff is happening while we have a dead man as president. You know, it's just not fun. ... Yeah, I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president. I mean, what he's done for Florida has been admirable. I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately, he was correct."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

DeSantis received backlash over his general position on the pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, Florida was one of the states with the least restrictive health and safety protocols.

The governor also came under fire for administering monoclonal antibody treatment statewide. However, the office of the governor reported that "the 7-day average of new adult hospital admissions has fallen 80%" since the treatment has been made available."

DeSantis will be pegged as one of the leading Republican nominees for 2024 if former president Donald Trump decides against rerunning for the highest post. Although Rogan didn't explicitly mention his support for the governor, it's safe to assume that he's on the the good side of the podcast host.

Ron DeSantis backs Joe Rogan amid controversies

Ron DeSantis has spoken up in support of Joe Rogan, telling the controversial podcaster not to apologize to the "woke mob."

Earlier this year, the UFC commentator found himself at the center of controversy after he was criticized for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his show.

On top of that, a video of Rogan repeatedly saying the 'N-word' made the rounds on social media.

The 54-year-old has since apologized for his actions, but DeSantis believes the podcaster owes no one an apology. During a February interview with Fox News, DeSantis said:

"No, he shouldn't have apologized. I mean, you see what happens? The mob will come after people, and they're targeting Rogan because he's threatening to upset the apple cart on some of the things that they're holding dear."

Catch Ron DeSantis' interview below:

