Joe Rogan talks Joe Pyfer punching harder than Francis Ngannou, fans react - "Bodybagz for a reason"

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan talking about Joe Pyfer hitting harder than Francis Ngannou caught fans off-guard.

Pyfer has been with the UFC since 2022. Since then, he is 3-0 in the promotion and has won all three bouts via finishes, including two knockouts. Overall, his professional record stands at 12-2. Interestingly, the UFC middleweight is considered to be one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the promotion.

Moreover, Pyfer has even beaten the record of Ngannou's punching power. The former UFC heavyweight champion notably recorded the hardest-ever recorded punch back in 2018. He tested his power on a PowerKube machine, which measures the power behind a punch by analyzing its force, speed, and accuracy. The test results were stunning as 'The Predator' registered a strike power of 129,161 units.

Speaking about it during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was in conversation with Pyfer's teammate Sean Brady when he said:

"That motherf***er hits so hard. We should tell everybody that he broke Francis Ngannou's record on that punch machine"

Catch Joe Rogan's comments in the clip below:

Reacting to Rogan speaking about the rising middleweight contender's power, fans were quick to express their thoughts in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Future goat for a reason Joe Pyfer y'all"

"Bodybagz for a reason"

"Francis overrated confirmed"

Francis Ngannou gives his prediction for upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about combat sporting personalities around at the moment. The former UFC heavyweight champion made his boxing debut last October against Tyson Fury, putting on an impressive performance but ultimately losing a narrow split decision.

As announced recently, Ngannou will now take on Anthony Joshua in March, and it's safe to say that 'The Predator' is high in confidence going into the fight. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he offered his prediction for the fight, saying:

"How I win on March 8? It doesn't matter. I think, most likely, I will knock Anthony Joshua out. I think he's easier to go down than Fury, not like he's not a strong fighter. He's a very tough fighter, but he's easier to send down than Fury, and it's harder for him to get back up than Fury."

