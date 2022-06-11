Joe Rogan talks about new-found hobby in recent post - "Archery is one of the best things"

Joe Rogan recently shared a new-found hobby on social media. He posted a picture of a board with arrows on it. It seems that he is very much invested in archery.

The UFC color commentator is a man of many qualities. He is a massive MMA fan and trains kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. To add to that, he is a popular stand-up comedian. The host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast now looks to be taking keen interest in the bow and arrow. Here's what Rogan posted on Instagram:

"Final group of the day at 60 yards. I wish everyone found something that gave them the immense satisfaction of being accurate with a bow. Archery is one of the best things I’ve ever found for clearing my mind. This is especially satisfying because this is the first bow I’ve ever sighted in myself. My brother @cameronrhanes gave me this bow, his #keephammering signature @hoytbowhunting Ventum 33. It’s phenomenal."

Rogan shared the picture of his shooting board, which he tried to hit from a distance of 60 yards. The 54-year-old further added that the HOYT archery set was gifted to him by author Cameron R. Hanes.

Joe Rogan will be not commentating at the UFC 275 pay-per-view in Singapore

Joe Rogan will not be calling the fights at the UFC 275 pay-per-view, which is set to go down in a matter of hours in Singapore. Michael Bisping has replaced the color commentator in the announcing booth for the event. The former UFC middleweight champion will be accompanied by former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and play-by-play lead announcer Jon Anik.

Glover Teixeira is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of the pay-per-view. Valentina Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line against emerging contender Taila Santos in the co-main event.

A strawweight rematch between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will go down on the main card as well. Weili won the first fight to defend her title at UFC 248, which is considered to be the greatest-ever fight in women's MMA history.

While UFC 275 has the potential to be explosive and fun, Joe Rogan will be missed. He brings a different kind of excitement to these pay-per-view events.

