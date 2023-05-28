Despite his influence, Joe Rogan has been criticized for occasionally promoting conspiracies without substantial proof on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Some argue that this contributes to the dissemination of false information, diminishes the value of fact-based discussions, and may mislead his large audience.

According to a report by Media Matters for America, despite TikTok's new policy on climate disinformation, an unsubstantiated concept about global warming that was addressed on the Joe Rogan Experience has gained popularity on the platform. Between January and April 2023, almost 20 million people watched seven videos on TikTok that promoted the still unproven "Adam and Eve" theory, which asserts that the Earth's magnetic fields would shift and create catastrophic effects.

The video contains excerpts from episode #1928 of the podcast in which Joe Rogan and Jimmy Corsetti spoke in length about the concepts in the pseudoscientific book called The Adam and Eve Story: The History of Cataclysms

According to the report by Media Matters for America, NASA Langley Research Center senior research scientist, Martin Mlynczak, discussed Rogan's dissemination of unsubstantiated theories on his platform. He stated:

“It’s just unfortunate that these things are being put out there. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. And there’s no proof and no science and no physics behind any of the claims about the magnetic field change being associated with climate change.”

According to the "Adam and Eve" theory of climate change, the earth will experience catastrophic changes when the Earth's magnetic fields suffer a major shift. The theory posits that this change in the magnetic field could be contributing to global warming. The "Adam and Eve" theory, on the other hand, is not taken seriously by the scientific community since it goes against the grain of what researchers know about what causes and influences climate change.

When Jordan Peterson claimed that the models used by scientists to predict climate change and its effects are flawed on The Joe Rogan Experience

In an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on episode #1769, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson made broad, unsubstantiated claims about the accuracy of climate change projections based on scientific modeling.

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch The Lost Debate Podcast crew absolutely destroy Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson’s climate change nonsense in under 90 seconds! The Lost Debate Podcast crew absolutely destroy Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson’s climate change nonsense in under 90 seconds! https://t.co/T3q7LPWPU1

Peterson made incoherent comments about how there is no such thing as climate and how climate types always seem to think that climate is about everything. He stated:

“But your models aren’t based on everything. Your models are based on a set number of variables. So that means you’ve reduced the variables – which are everything – to that set. But how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation if it’s about everything?”

