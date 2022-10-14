"You're denying a child of a fair future" - Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard criticize Biden Administration's "ideological fanaticism" regarding transgender people competing in sports 

Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard strongly criticized the Democratic party for pushing the agenda of allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports.

Rogan has been firm on his stance that trans women shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports as biological males have inherent physical advantages over biological females.

During their conversation, the UFC commentator asked Gabbard – a former Democrat – why no politician in her former party has been pushing back against the issue:

"At what point in time do you not understand you're denying a child of a fair future? You're denying them a future scholarship, where they could go to a university and pursue an education. Like, you're f***ing them up because of this thing that doesn't even affect you. You're just doing it for this cult-like ideological perspective."

Gabbard shares Rogan's views on the issue. The former presidential candidate believes the Democratic party has devolved into a "cult-like" group that discourages anyone from speaking up on the issue:

"The Democratic party of the past, the Democratic party that I joined, doesn't exist anymore... The party of JFK [John F. Kennedy], of Dr. Martin Luther King, the party of inclusivity, the big tent party that welcomed and encouraged this marketplace of ideas and conversations, people who held different views, the party of the championed women and equality and the rights of people in our society. That party just... it doesn't exist anymore. And instead we have a party that's being led by people who have gone insane with this ideological fanaticism."

Catch the conversation below:

Joe Rogan slams trans athletes competing in women’s sport

Joe Rogan has made strong comments about transgender athletes, specifically American swimmer Lia Thomas.

Thomas, who competes at the University of Pennsylvania, became the first transgender athlete to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I title when she dominated the 500-yard freestyle race. Before transitioning, Thomas competed as a male at the collegiate level.

Thomas' record-breaking win drew the ire of many, including the popular UFC commentator. During a previous episode of his Spotify-exclusive podcast, Rogan said:

"That might be the woke straw that breaks society’s camel’s back. Women are so frustrated because if you – or parents if your daughter is competing and they’re competing against trans women, it’s not fair."

Listen to Joe Rogan's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes