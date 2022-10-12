"When we're at war, they make a lot of money" - Tulsi Gabbard explains to Joe Rogan how influence of military-industrial complex on both Democrat and Republican parties, causing "proxy war" with Russia

Tulsi Gabbard explained to UFC commentator Joe Rogan how the military-industrial complex influences decisions regarding the United States' involvement in the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Gabbard, a former U.S. representative for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District, explained to Rogan's listeners that the military-industrial complex is the main entity behind the country's constant state of being involved in conflicts.

During the latest episode of Spotify's the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Gabbard said:

"Let's start with the military-industrial complex. What is it? Who is it? It is these massive defense corporations who make all these different weapon systems, from the smallest to the most powerful nuclear weapons and missiles. When we are at war, they make a lot of money. When politicians, even if we are not at war, but are threatening that we may go to war – they make a lot of money."

The politician also clarified that the issue can't solely be blamed on either of the major political parties as both are culpable:

"The problem is not with the Democratic party [or] the Republican party. On this issue, when you see that there's so much divisiveness on tons of other issues facing our country – everything from infrastructure to education – all these other things, you see. 'Oh my gosh, Democrats and Republicans can't agree on anything.' This issue of putting our country in a continual state of war is supported by leaders on both parties and the majority of people in both parties and is directly tied to the military-industrial complex's influence."

Gabbard added that the powers that be are overplaying the threat of Russia possibly invading the U.S. to justify funding for Ukraine. She concluded, "the U.S. is engaging in a proxy war with Russia."

Tulsi Gabbard talks to Joe Rogan about decision to leave the Democratic party

Former U.S. presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently announced that she was quitting the Democratic Party and urged fellow "independent-minded" Democrats to follow her.

Gabbard took to social media to make her massive announcement. In the 30-minute long video, the American-Samoan politician described her former party as an "elitist cabal of warmongers."

Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 @TulsiGabbard I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… https://t.co/oAuTnxZldf

Gabbard also said that the so-called "woke Democratic Party ideologues" were taking over the U.S., which she believes undermines basic freedom of American citizens. In her conversation with Rogan, she underscored that her decision wasn't made in haste.

