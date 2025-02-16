Joe Rogan recently stirred up attention with his commentary on U.S. political corruption. The UFC color commentator took to X to join the growing discussion about the Biden administration’s alleged financial mismanagement.

Ad

In a new development, the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, uncovered $1.9 billion in taxpayer funds that had been “misplaced” within the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This follows a history of financial discrepancies under the Biden administration, including failed Pentagon audits and unaccounted-for aid, such as COVID relief funds and money sent to Ukraine. DOGE's audit aims to address this, redirecting the funds for other uses after a thorough reevaluation.

Ad

Trending

Amidst this, Rogan reacted on X with a one-word response, “facts”, to a quote by former U.S. President Harry S. Truman:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“You can’t get rich in politics, unless you’re a crook.”

Check out Joe Rogan's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pair also discussed the potential scale of financial mismanagement, including the funding of controversial projects like alleged transgender experiments. The exposure of these rumored practices, including the role of numerous organizations, according to Benz is only the beginning. The ongoing investigation, he believes, promises to reshape public understanding of the world’s power structures.

Benz also spoke about how United States President Donald Trump tasked Elon Musk with addressing waste, fraud, and abuse within the Pentagon, which has a budget of $900 billion, compared to just $44 billion at USAID. Meanwhile, Yahoo Finance reported a $35 trillion "black hole" in Pentagon accounting. USAID, created under JFK, was initially a humanitarian front to support Pentagon activities, linking military action with small-scale wars and counterinsurgency.

Ad

Reflecting on these revelations, Rogan said:

“One of the most offensive things to Americans is that all this money was being spent while they were denying money to people who clearly needed it. Particularly victims of natural disasters like Maui."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.