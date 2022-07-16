"They're f**ked" - Joe Rogan urges Canadians to "get rid of" PM Justin Trudeau; claims country is now "communist"

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has urged Canadian citizens to get rid of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amidst claims of Canada turning into a communist country ruled by a "dictator."

In a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old welcomed comedian Tom Segura when the discussion turned to the Great White North. Rogan hit out at Trudeau, saying:

“Canada is communist. They’re f**ked. They’re f**ked. They gotta get rid of that guy. I just liked him. I liked him before the pandemic. I was like he’s a handsome guy. Seems sweet. Good-looking guy, confident, good talker. And during the pandemic, I’m like “Oh, you’re a f**king dictator."

Rogan continued:

"Oh, you don’t like criticism. You’re trying to shut down criticism by saying all your critics are misogynists and racists. He called them all misogynists and racists. Yeah, he’s gross. He’s a sketchy guy and he’s got some f**kin’ shaky deals.”

He also hit out at Trudeau's policy of mandating vaccines countrywide, claiming that his decision was motivated by money. Rogan also said that Americans are willing to take more risks in comparison to Canadians with regard to COVID-19.

The country has been headed by Trudeau since 2015, the son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, winning a historic third term last year.

Joe Rogan angered at Trudeau's gun policy

In June, Rogan also hit out at the Prime Minister for his take on gun laws in the country. Earlier, Trudeau revealed that citizens would only be allowed to obtain firearms for hunting and recreational shooting, not for self-defense.

In a conversation with gun enthusiast Colion Noir on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said:

"He said, 'You don't have the right in Canada to own a gun to protect your life.' It is one of the most wild things I've ever heard anybody say. Because first of all, I don't believe it's true."

Rogan has not shyed away from the Prime Minister, even calling him a "creepy dictator" in the past. With Trudeau facing heat in recent months in Canada, the pressure is certainly on for the 50-year-old.

