Joe Rogan "disgusted" by Justin Trudeau's stance on gun ownership - "F***ing wild"

Joe Rogan isn't a fan of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gun policy.

Appearing as a guest on the Pod Save the World podcast, Trudeau said Canadians are only allowed to obtain firearms for hunting and recreational shooting, but those who seek to own guns for self-defense will not be permitted,

Rogan, a staunch advocate of the United States' Second Amendment, claimed that he was "disgusted" by Trudeau's comments. During a conversation with gun enthusiast Colion Noir on The Joe Rogan Experience, the veteran UFC commentator said:

"Did you see what [Justin] Trudeau said today? I'll send it to you, Jamie, because it is f***ing wild. He said, 'You don't have the right in Canada to own a gun to protect your life.' It is one of the most wild things I've ever heard anybody say. Because first of all, I don't believe it's true. Someone sent it to me and I don't know if I saved it because I was so disgusted. I think I may have like threw just my hands up in the air."

The comic then brought up a series of tweets he has seen that refute Trudeau's comments by referencing the Canadian Firearms Act. Rogan quoted the act, saying a firearms inspector "may approve the transfer to an individual... only if the chief firearms officer is satisfied that (a) the individual needs a restricted firearm or handgun (i) to protect the life of that individual or of other individuals."

Joe Rogan calls Justin Trudeau a "creepy f***ing dictator"

This isn't the first time Joe Rogan has expressed his disapproval of Justin Trudeau. In a previous episode of his wildly-popular Spotify show, Rogan once called Trudeau a "creepy f***ing dictator."

During episode #1816 of the JRE podcast with guest Gad Saad, the UFC commentator weighed in with his thoughts on Canada's trucker protest and Trudeau's response, saying:

"When you have a creepy f***ing dictator for a Prime Minister – and that's what he is. The way he behaves, the way he behaved during this thing... just the disingenuous way that he communicated, it freaked me out because I never thought that guy was like that."

