Joe Rogan on why he changed his mind about "creepy f***ing dictator" Justin Trudeau - "He really leaned into the woke stuff"

Joe Rogan revealed why he changed his opinion about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The popular podcast host admitted that he first had a positive perception of Trudeau before he allegedly mishandled Canada's truckers' protest. Speaking about the issue with guest Gad Saad during episode #1816 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator said:

"When you have a creepy f***ing dictator for a Prime Minister – and that's what he is. The way he behaves, the way he behaved during this thing... just the disingenuous way that he communicated, it freaked me out because I never thought that guy was like that."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

Canada has been at the center of the international spotlight after thousands of protesters, led by freight truckers, converged in Ottawa in protest of the country's COVID-19 restrictions. In response, Trudeau released a statement condemning demonstrators who "fly racist flags."

The American comic believes Trudeau's comments were uncalled for. He continued:

"Just the way he labeled those truckers as 'racist' for no reason... The people that are protesting against mandates, he decided they were misogynists and racists. The way he did it, he just cast a pejorative label on them with no evidence, no provocation. It was just like, 'I'm gonna label them this so then I can impose laws to stop them from doing what is essentially a peaceful protest.'"

Listen to the full episode of JRE episode #1816:

While dissenters have largely raised issues about the country's COVID-19 mandates, it is important to note that far-right activist groups "who espouse Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, and other hateful views" were among the organizers of the protest, per Al Jazeera.

Joe Rogan claims massive uptick in subscribers due to recent controversy

Joe Rogan himself was at the center of controversy not too long ago. The podcaster and UFC commentator recently received backlash for his stance of COVID-19 vaccines and mandates in the US.

Things took a turn for the worse when a compilation video of the 54-year-old dropping the 'N-word' made the rounds on social media. However, it appears that the publicity only drove more listeners to his popular podcast. Rogan, on episode #1807 of his Spotify show, said:

"It's interesting, my subscriptions went up massively – that's what's crazy. During the height of it all, I gained 2 million subscribers. … Yeah, [the media] went for it. It’s also fortunate that the people who went for it were CNN. They’re so untrustworthy, and people know how biased they are and socially weird their anchors are."

Edited by David Andrew