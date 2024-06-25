Joe Rogan urges Paige VanZant to reconsider Power Slap, suggests hilarious alternative: "Just abandon it and start making out"

Joe Rogan has voiced his concerns about Paige VanZant's upcoming debut in the controversial Power Slap promotion. VanZant is scheduled to face Christine Wolmarans on June 28 in Las Vegas, marking her first foray into the bare-handed striking competition.

VanZant, a former UFC star, has bounced around various combat sports organizations since leaving the UFC in 2020. After unsuccessful stints in bare-knuckle boxing and a recent draw in a boxing match, she now finds herself in Power Slap.

Power Slap, spearheaded by UFC President Dana White, involves competitors taking turns delivering open-handed strikes to each other's faces at close range. Despite gaining sanctioning in some states, the sport raises serious concerns about head trauma and potential long-term health risks.

Rogan, a vocal critic of Power Slap despite his ties to the UFC and White, expressed his disapproval on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

“Don’t do it, Paige… like please ladies you're so, you're both so F***ing pretty don't ruin your faces. The prettiest girls in the sport please… should just abandon it and start making out.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:35:20):

While Rogan and White maintain a close friendship, Rogan isn't a fan of Power Slap. He acknowledged the sport's existence in certain regions but seems to believe it's not a healthy direction for fighters

Dillon Danis mocks Paige VanZant's Power Slap debut with NSFW jab

Dillon Danis reignited his social media feud with Paige VanZant after the former UFC star signed with the controversial Power Slap.

Danis, known for his online provocations, took a low blow at VanZant's career on OnlyF*ns. He insinuated that a decline in her adult content revenue might be the reason behind her move to Power Slap.

Danis wrote:

"Them ar*e hole pics ain't selling like they used to"

Check out Dillon Danis' post aimed at Paige VanZant below:

This latest jibe comes after a war of words erupted between the two fighters. VanZant previously criticized Danis' fighting credentials and his loss to YouTuber Logan Paul in a boxing match. Danis retaliated with unsubstantiated claims of a past relationship with VanZant.