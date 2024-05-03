"You know I have receipts" - Dillon Danis fires back at Paige VanZant after ex-UFC star starches 'El Jefe' on social media

Dillon Danis has hit back at Paige VanZant amid their intensifying war of words. VanZant, a former UFC star, is set to make her boxing debut next.

In a recent interview with Misfits Boxing, '12 Gauge' addressed the topic of MMA veterans not faring well in the boxing ring. Referencing Danis' boxing debut, a DQ (Disqualification) defeat against WWE superstar-cum-boxer Logan Paul in Oct. 2023, VanZant asserted:

"Dillon Danis is not a fighter. He's not a fair comparison."

Dillon Danis responded with a tweet, suggesting they had dalliances and she's resentful toward him because he didn't marry her. An excerpt from his tweet read:

"Don't make me bring up our two trips to Vegas and ruin your marriage."

Expand Tweet

VanZant (8-5 MMA) then posted an Instagram video and derided Danis (2-0 MMA). The 30-year-old implied that 'El Jefe' doesn't have "a wife, friends, or a credible MMA résumé". She noted that their lone Vegas encounter was at a 'UFC Fighter Retreat' where Danis asked her to "p*g him".

Alluding that Danis is probably attempting to talk his way into a fight against her husband, Bellator MMA athlete Austin Vanderford, VanZant said:

"Dillon, obviously, I said you're not a real fighter. I understand that hurt your feelings ... But stirring up drama on the internet to try and fight my husband? There's definitely better ways of handling that."

Check out VanZant's comments below:

Danis has now replied to VanZant's video and made derogatory allusions regarding her previously having trained at the Team Alpha Male gym in California. In a post that comprised NSFW images of '12 Gauge,' Danis wrote:

"You're crying in that video because you know I have receipts. You sell your a*se hole and nasty botched t*t job pics because you were a terrible fighter and have to support your de*dbeat husband, a failed fighter turned Only**ns c**k, who can't even support you financially."

He added:

"You must have forgotten why I asked you to p*g me because that sta** pu**y filled the room from all the Alpha Male gym members who've nu**ed in you. Your husband isn't with you because you're special; he's the only brainde*d c**k who said yes. You settled for him because I was just too smart to marry a wh**e."

What's next for Dillon Danis and Paige VanZant?

Dillon Danis' most recent MMA bout transpired in June 2019, in which he secured a first-round submission victory over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222. His last submission grappling encounter came back in Sept. 2017. That said, 'El Jefe' did compete in a professional combat sports contest last year, in a losing effort against Logan Paul in the sport of boxing in Oct. 2023.

Expand Tweet

Paige VanZant, who's long been training at American Top Team gym in Florida, last competed in an MMA bout at UFC 251 (July 2020), losing by first-round submission against Amanda Ribas. '12 Gauge' also ventured into bare-knuckle boxing, going 0-2. She last fought Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 (July 2021) and lost via unanimous decision.

It's unclear when and in which sport Dillon Danis will fight next. As for '12 Gauge,' she's scheduled to make her professional boxing debut. VanZant will fight fellow influencer Elle Brooke for the MFB women's middleweight championship at the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 (May 25, 2024).