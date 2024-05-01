"Don't make me bring up our two trips to Vegas and ruin your marriage" - Dillon Danis attacks Paige VanZant for insulting his fighting pedigree

Dillon Danis fired back at Paige VanZant after she claimed he's "not a fighter."

On May 25, VanZant will end a three-year layoff from combat sports when she returns for a boxing match in the MF & DAZN X Series 15 main event. The former UFC fighter is scheduled to face NSFW content creator Elle Brooke, who holds a 4-1 record against fellow influencers.

'12 Gauge' recently did an interview with Misfits Boxing and was asked about MMA fighters transitioning to boxing and failing. The interviewer specifically referenced Danis' disappointing performance against Logan Paul, leading to VanZant saying:

"Dillon Danis is not a fighter. He's not a fair comparison."

Danis wasn't happy about VanZant's insult and responded on Twitter. 'El Jefe' shared a screenshot of VanZant commenting on his Instagram post and added the following caption:

"How fast they forget! Haha, relax, Paigey baby, just because I didn't wife you doesn't mean you have to be petty. Don't make me bring up our two trips to Vegas and ruin your marriage."

Watch Paige VanZant's comments about Dillon Danis and other MMA fighters transitioning to boxing below:

When were Dillon Danis and Paige VanZant's last fights?

In October 2023, Dillon Danis fought Logan Paul in a boxing match on Misfit's The Prime Card. Danis ended a four-year layoff separating his 2-0 MMA run in Bellator but ultimately came up short and lost by disqualification after attempting to put Paul in a guillotine. It's unclear if and when Danis will fight again.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant parted ways with the UFC following a first-round submission loss against Amanda Ribas in July 2020. '12 Gauge' then tested herself twice in bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner, losing against Britain Hart and fellow octagon veteran Rachael Ostovich.

Since then, VanZant attempted to fight twice in BKFC before the matchups were rescheduled and later canceled. The 30-year-old now looks to find success in a new chapter of her fighting career by taking out Elle Brooke, a superstar in the Misfits Boxing women's divisions.

VanZant will have a clear experience advantage on May 25, but Brooke did look impressive in a third-round knockout win against AJ Bunker earlier this year.