"No way would Astrid Wett fancy this fight" - Fans awestruck as Elle Brooke stops AJ Bunker with massive right hand at Misfits Boxing 12

Claiming most of the headlines at Misfits Boxing 12, fan-favorite Elle Brooke rebounded from the first loss of her career with a highlight-reel finish of AJ Bunker.

Taking the co-main event spot on the card, Brooke finished Bunker by knockout in the third round. Brooke improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 as a professional, while Bunker dropped to 2-3 overall, including 0-2 in professional bouts.

With the win, Brooke became the Misfits middleweight champion.

Brooke improved her performance against Bunker in the rematch, as both women made their boxing debuts against each other in a 2022 exhibition bout.

Impressed with her performance, fans showered Brooke with praise on social media for her improvements and knockout power. Some fans claimed that the knockout would cause Brooke's rival, Astrid Wett, to lose interest in a potential matchup.

Other fans who commented on the potential matchup joked at the timing of Wett leaving the Misfits Boxing promotion, claiming that she left in an attempt to avoid the fight.

Fans also commented:

"I wasn't familiar with her game"

"BOOM! That was SLICK!"

"I can see now why Astrid is leaving Misfits"

"Got folded like a chair"

"It's a good thing Astrid left. Because she would get HURT!"

Who is Elle Brooke? The new Misfits Boxing middleweight champion

With her win at Misfits Boxing 12, Elle Brooke took another step forward in her boxing career.

As one of the most successful stars in the influencer boxing era, Brooke has amassed over two million followers on TikTok and 874 thousand followers on Instagram. Aside from her successful boxing career, Brooke has made a name for herself as a social media influencer, OnlyF*ns model, and X-rated adult film star.

Due to her career ventures and personality, Brooke has previously gone viral on social media for weighing into fights in lingerie and underwear.

Brooke has a sister, Emily Brooke, who also participates in many of the same career paths, including boxing. Emily Brooke owns a record of 1-1, with both fights taking place as exhibition bouts.