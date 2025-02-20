Joe Rogan voices concern over deepfake scams using his face, reveals how he fights back: "Selling cheap things online"

Joe Rogan hosts prominent public figures from diverse backgrounds on his famed podcast. He was recently joined by Mike Baker as the guest and the pair talked about a wide range of issues. Rogan expressed concern about deepfake scams canonizing his identity to scam people.

Baker is a former CIA official and a security expert. He has vast experience working with American intelligence where he specialized in counterterrorism, counternarcotics, and counterinsurgency operations.

He joined the 57-year-old UFC commentator on episode #2274 of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. As the former CIA official was discussing the downside of AI, Rogan joined in and expressed his concern regarding the misuse of technological advancements.

"For sure with my voice. I guess now with video as well, you know if you wanna have a podcast video of me doing something. It's pretty wild now that, I mean we've a little bit of a problem where a bunch of people are like selling cheap things online and using my voice and we've to get them removed.

"That's just opportunists taking advantage. 'I'm selling protein powders that I've never seen before, all that kind of s*it. They're doing that with my voice."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (38:37):

When Joe Rogan discussed the emergence of Elon Musk-owned X as a video-watching platform

Joe Rogan was joined by tech-billionaire Elon Musk in episode #2223 of The Joe Rogan Experience. The pair talked about politics, technology, and a lot more in the podcast.

Musk bought X (previously Twitter) for a whopping $44 billion and introduced some key changes in the microblogging site which included its rebranding to X. Rogan highlighted the monopoly certain brands hold in their specific area of expertise in the segment. He mentioned Elon Musk's X as a platform that has recently emerged as an alternative allowing its users to watch full videos.

"It's always fascinating to me how one company can dominate a market. You know, Apple's dominated the cell phone market largely by making the best product but also like YouTube has dominated the video market. That one's the most bizarre to me. Because it seems like boy, shouldn't it be a ton of options? It seems like it's not that difficult to pull off."

He continued:

"But nothing ever took hold other than X. I think one of the big changes was when Tucker Carlson decided to do his show from X straight out of Fox and then people realized, 'Oh you could watch full videos on X the same exact way you can watch them on YouTube."

Watch Rogan's comments below (1:37:20):

