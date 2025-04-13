Joe Rogan wants yet another MMA rule change after spotting a fighter 'blatantly' cheating at UFC 314

Joe Rogan doesn’t hold back when he smells foul play, and one observation during a UFC 314 fight gave him plenty to talk about.

During the strawweight bout between Virna Jandiroba and Yan Xiaonan at the UFC 314 preliminary showcase, Rogan erupted after Xiaonan grabbed the fence to stop a takedown attempt in the final round. Jandiroba muscled through the foul and still finished strong.

However, Rogan believes fouls like these cannot be ignored. Speaking live on commentary, he called for a strict rule change that dictates automatic point deductions for fence grabs and eye pokes.

Rogan has consistently used his podcast to call out areas of the sport he thinks need fixing. One of his biggest ongoing concerns is extreme weight cutting. He’s called it “sanctioned cheating” in the past and accused fighters of dangerously draining themselves to make weight, only to rehydrate and enter the cage with a massive size advantage.

He mentioned Pereira's case during the Brazilian's time at middleweight when he knocked down Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 to lay hands on the 185-pound title.

As for the fight at UFC 314, Jandiroba completely shut down Xiaonan over three dominant rounds. She earned a clean sweep on the scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) with a dominant grappling display.

From the opening bell, Jandiroba controlled the tempo, walked Yan down, and pressured for the takedown. She continued to push her opponent and landed clean takedowns throughout three rounds. Once the fight hit the ground, Jandiroba was threatening with armbars and rear-naked chokes. She was hunting for dominant positions, leaving Xiaonan with no room to breathe or strike back.

This marks Jandiroba’s fifth straight UFC win and second in a row. With her resume now stacked with ranked names and dominant showings, she’s seemingly the clear-cut No. 1 contender at 115 pounds.

