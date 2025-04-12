  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC 314: Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 314: Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Apr 12, 2025 15:30 GMT
Yan Xiaonan and Virna Jandiroba square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Yan Xiaonan and Virna Jandiroba square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Yan Xiaonan and Virna Jandiroba throw down at UFC 314 in a strawweight showdown with future title implications.

Ad

Yan rebounded strongly after falling short against Zhang Weili at UFC 300. In November, she returned to form in Macau, piecing up Tabatha Ricci with clean, technical striking and her patent pressure. The Chinese standout has long hovered near the top, but a win here may finally clear the path to another crack at gold.

Jandiroba, on the other hand, has quietly built a resume that screams title challenger. She’s on a four-fight tear, including dominant wins over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Lemos. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with underrated toughness, Jandiroba thrives if the fight hits the mat.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The early prelims will begin at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5:00 p.m. Pacific on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card will start at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and 7:00 p.m. Pacific, streaming live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play of the clash:

Round 1

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications