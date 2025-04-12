UFC 314: Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba: Live round-by-round updates

Yan Xiaonan and Virna Jandiroba throw down at UFC 314 in a strawweight showdown with future title implications.
Yan rebounded strongly after falling short against Zhang Weili at UFC 300. In November, she returned to form in Macau, piecing up Tabatha Ricci with clean, technical striking and her patent pressure. The Chinese standout has long hovered near the top, but a win here may finally clear the path to another crack at gold.
Jandiroba, on the other hand, has quietly built a resume that screams title challenger. She’s on a four-fight tear, including dominant wins over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Lemos. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with underrated toughness, Jandiroba thrives if the fight hits the mat.
The early prelims will begin at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5:00 p.m. Pacific on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card will start at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and 7:00 p.m. Pacific, streaming live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.
