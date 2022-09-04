"He f****d up with the misogynist stuff" - Joe Rogan on Andrew Tate's social media ban

Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on Andrew Tate's ban on social media.

Tate, a controversial influencer, was previously banned on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok due to his misogynistic content. Before the ban, the former professional kickboxer and entrepreneur gained massive popularity among young men, amassing 11.6 billion views on TikTok and 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

Rogan, of course, knows a thing or two about receiving a polarizing response from the public. With that in mind, the UFC commentator acknowledged that Tate's message wasn't all negative, but added that his blatant misogyny got him in trouble. During the September 3rd episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"Look, part of it is like a character, and part of it, he's a legit world champion kickboxer, who's a hard man, who doesn't buy any p***y bulls**t. And that's what's resonating with young people. The worry is that kids are going to listen to him because he's big on TikTok."

Rogan is also of the opinion that Tate should've stuck to preaching positive lessons like accountability and discipline. The popular podcaster added:

"He [Andrew Tate] f***ed up with the misogynist stuff because if he didn't do that, if he just did the pro-male stuff and pro-accountability, pro-discipline stuff, [he would've been fine]... The problem is the other s***. Like, there's a video of him – I don't know what the context of the video is – but he was like hitting that girl."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan thinks "the world needs" Andrew Tate

Joe Rogan has made it clear that he doesn't necessarily agree with many of Andrew Tate's opinions. Nonetheless, the renowned podcaster believes society needs people like Tate.

During an episode of his Spotify-exclusive show with Andrew Schulz, Rogan discussed the lack of masculinity in today's generation. As such, he believes extremely masculine influencers like Tate are needed:

"Toxic masculinity, what that means is, 'Oh, you mean the men that carve the world.' You do need them [masculine men], you just don't think that you need them because you don't need them right now. Now Russia has them, China is making them more masculine [too]."

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik