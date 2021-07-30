Joe Rogan weighs in on who the greatest welterweight of all time is, Kamaru Usman or Georges St-Pierre

UFC commentator Joe Rogan presented his views on who the greatest UFC welterweight of all time is, Kamaru Usman or Georges St-Pierre.

The question has been one of the most controversial topics in the MMA community, especially after the rise of the current welterweight champion..

Kamaru Usman's dominance in the 170-pound division is now comparable to the long reign that St-Pierre established in the competitive weight class.

In episode 1689 of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured Yannis Pappas as the special guest, Rogan stated:

"In terms of the greatest welterweight of all time, it's tough to not f**k with Kamaru Usman. He's right up there at the top of the food chain. He doesn't have the credentials in terms of the overall volume of impressive victories as a champion because he won the title vs Tyson Woodley, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal..."

Joe Rogan then compared Kamaru Usman to one of the greatest welterweights of all time, Georges St-Pierre.

"But Georges' legacy is so long, but Georges...in all fairness, I don't think he has fought the same calibre of competition as Usman has...and that's no knock on Georges, he's still one of the all time greats.

"Georges, when he came back and stopped Michael Bisping and choked him unconscious, you gotta say, Jesus Christ! Georges is even better than he was when he was a champion because Bisping is fantastic. But I think that level of competition Usman has faced is arguably better"

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington set for November

UFC 268 will see a headlining rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the welterweight strap. The event has been confirmed to take place in November this year.

The exact date and venue for UFC 268 has not yet been officially confirmed, but it's been widely suggested that it will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, like many other November-bound UFC events have in the past.

'Chaos' was Usman's toughest opponent in his reign as a champion. UFC 245 saw Kamaru Usman stop Covington in the fifth round after four very competitive rounds in an action-packed fight.

