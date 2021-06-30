Joe Schilling faces potential battery charge after alleged attack on bar patron

Former Bellator fighter Joe Schilling is facing a potential battery charge after knocking out a man at a Florida bar. A video of Schilling lighting the bar patron up with a two-punch combo went viral on social media and has become the talk of fight-town ever since.

The man who was knocked out by Joe Schilling identified himself as Justin Balboa. According to a police report obtained by MMA Fighting, Balboa is a busboy working at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. Balboa claimed that Joe Schilling "hit him for no reason.”

Footage emerged of former GLORY Tournament Champion & Bellator fighter Joe Schilling assaulting a man in a bar dispute. The fighter took it to social media and claims it was self-defense, during a "life-threatening experience". pic.twitter.com/cybXpPJWFT — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021

However, Balboa refrained from elaborating on what led Schilling to suddenly punch him in the face. He also stated that he wants to file a civil suit against the establishment and prosecute Schilling for the alleged attack.

After receiving Balboa's statement, police officers also spoke to the manager of the bar where the incident took place. The manager said that Balboa was intoxicated and probably made an improper remark about the woman accompanying Schilling. According to the manager and several other patrons of the establishment, Balboa started the altercation.

Check out Joe Schilling's statement on the incident below:

Joe Schilling's statement regarding the incident. pic.twitter.com/zOBb38SlvG — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021

'He didn’t need to do what he did' - Alleged victim's attorney criticizes Joe Schilling for the attack

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Blaboa's attorney Robert Solomon claimed Joe Schilling is about to face the consequences of his misdemeanor:

“It was something that should not have happened. It should not have happened. You watch that video and you cringe. This is a professional fighter. To tell me you felt threatened as a professional fighter that’s fighting in the highest level of all the fighting, Bellator and all these things, I don’t buy it. I think it was uncalled for, and there’s consequences when you do things like that. I think a professional fighter overreacted to a situation, that he didn’t need to do what he did. And to punch somebody as hard as he punched this guy, he’s lucky he’s not dead and we’re dealing with a different type of case," said Solomon.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department also confirmed that no formal charges have been filed against Joe Schilling yet.

Edited by Jack Cunningham