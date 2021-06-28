Who's Joe Schilling, the MMA fighter who knocked out a civilian?

Joe Schilling is a former Bellator middleweight fighter who was recently involved in a confrontation with a civilian.

The 37-year old posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen knocking out a drunk guy in a bar.

When Joe Schilling walked past the guy, he was called back, which was followed by a brief inaudible exchange between the two. Schilling then lit up the unsuspecting civilian. Schilling knocked the man out with a right hand before following up with a left hook and walking off.

Joe Schilling received a lot of flak on social media over the incident and his negative MMA record certainly didn't attract any sympathizers. Schilling currently holds a 4-6 professional record and was released by Bellator in 2020 following a knockout loss to Tony Johnson.

While he may be facing criticism for his somewhat uncalled for response, Joe Schilling claims to have acted in self defense. Schilling even voiced his disappointment with the fact that his video was removed by Instagram for violating their community guidelines on harassment and bullying.

Labeling the situation as 'life-threatening,' the former Glory kickboxer wrote on Instagram-

"Self defense is apparently not what this country is about anymore. dont trip I got the video love you guys thanks for the concern and support during my life threatening experience. Big shout out to @theyardmuaythai for preparing me for this life threatening situation."

Joe Schilling is an accomplised kickboxer

Born Joseph Francis Schilling, the American was known for his use of elbows to cut opponents and was nicknamed 'Stitch 'em Up'.

While his MMA record may seem subpar on paper, Joe Schilling is a decorated kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter. Schilling won the GLORY middleweight championship tournament in 2013, the Muay Thai Association super middleweight championship, and three different World Boxing Council Muay Thai titles.

Joe Schilling signed with Bellator MMA in October 2014 and took on Melvin Manhoef in his professional debut. After the bout went back and forth in the opening round, Schilling delivered a stunning knockout victory in round two.

However, Schilling left Bellator after dropping his next two bouts before a brief return again in 2018.

Edited by Harvey Leonard