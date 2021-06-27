Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping gets assaulted in public and laughs his attacker off

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recounted a bizarre experience he recently had with a hot-headed individual. The retired fighter took to social media to say a person had assaulted him in public.

Known as one of the most notorious hotheads in the octagon, Bisping surprisingly had a mild-mannered reaction to the incident. On Twitter, Bisping wrote:

"Was just assaulted guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me was literally so soft I laughed at him. So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a b****, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days."

Fortunately for the fan, 'The Count' kept his cool, took the situation lightly, and walked away. Instead of returning fire with a punch of his own, Bisping decided to teach his attacker a lesson by embarrassing him. According to the Manchester native, the punch was "so soft" it was comical.

Bisping added that he doubts whether his attacker learned a lesson but thanked him anyway for giving him a laugh.

What is Michael Bisping up to?

Michael Bisping did the unthinkable when he captured the UFC middleweight title against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. Coming in as a short-notice replacement, Bisping capitalized on the opportunity of a lifetime when he knocked Rockhold out in the opening round to secure the victory.

After successfully defending his crown against rival Dan Henderson at UFC 204, Michael Bisping put his title on the line against a returning Georges St-Pierre in 2017. Unfortunately, the TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) alum dropped the belt after succumbing to a submission in the third round.

Bisping decided to call time on his career in 2018 after losing to middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum. But the UFC icon is still very much involved in the world of MMA as he's been a mainstay in the UFC commentator's booth for non-PPV events.

The 42-year-old also hosts a popular podcast called Believe You Me, where he talks about the latest happenings in the world of combat sports every week.

Edited by Avinash Tewari