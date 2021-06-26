'Clash of the titans' - Michael Bisping's son Callum calls out Jake Paul for a wrestling match

Michael Bisping's son Callum has challenged YouTuber star Jake Paul to a wrestling match. Bisping's son recently took to Twitter to lay down the gauntlet for a potential wrestling match between himself and 'The Problem Child'.

A wrestling match between Jake Paul and Callum Bisping seems very unlikely, as the former doesn't have too much prior wrestling experience. However, Jake Paul's brother Logan has an extensive wrestling background and UFC middleweight Paulo Costa even acknowledged Logan as a good wrestler.

Callum Bisping has been training since he was a kid and happens to be a skilled wrestler who currently competes in NCAA Division Two out of San Francisco State University. He is also a skilled Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, having won a silver medal at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California, at the age of 14.

Callum is currently 20 years old and on the brink of making his professional MMA debut.

Callum wants his father Michael Bisping to train him for his MMA debut

In a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping spoke in detail about his son's potential MMA debut. While cornering a friend of his recently, Callum apparently thought he was ready to step inside the cage and make a name for himself in the combat sports world.

"I'll give you a hot take. Yesterday, laid by the pool, father's day, relaxing, he [Callum] calls up. Cause he is getting more and more involved, he trains at team Alpha male. Now he's won a couple of jiu-jitsu tournaments recently. Obviously, he is a good wrestler. He said,'I cornered my buddy in a MMA match on Saturday night and he absolutely destroyed his opponent. And I know I can beat the crap out of him'. He said, 'Dad, would you train me for a fight?'", said Michael Bisping.

Previously, Callum has helped his dad train for the fight against Georges St-Pierre. Bisping said Callum helped him with 'the wrestling side of things' ahead of the fight against GSP. While 'Rush' may have won the bout and the middleweight belt, surely the Bispings would have had a great time training together.

Michael Bisping is a legend in his own right. If he trained his son, Callum would be on the receiving end of some invaluable advice from the former UFC middleweight champion. Additionally, perhaps Bisping could teach his son to work the mic like he did, too.

