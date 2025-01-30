Johan Estupinan says possible rematch against Johan Ghazali will be a walk in the park: "It's going to be easier"

Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali figured in a thrilling flyweight Muay Thai battle last Jan. 24 at ONE 170, but the former came away with a convincing unanimous decision victory in front of the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Because of how entertaining their fight was, Estupinan is not closing the possibility that he and Ghazali might cross paths once more, especially when the world's largest martial arts organization matches them up for the second time.

However, the Colombian striking star believes that he will have an easy task on reasserting his mastery over the Malaysian-American teenager. He declared this during his post-fight interview with veteran journalist Nick Atkin by saying:

Trending

"Yeap. I have no problem fighting him again. If the company wants me to fight again, I'll do it. But trust me, now that I know how to fight him, it's going to be easier."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Johan Estupinan's full interview here:

This latest triumph by 'Panda Kick' has extended his unbeaten streak under the ONE banner to five after previously beating the likes of Kouta Omori, Zafer Sayik, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari.

Johan Estupinan lauds Johan Ghazali's granite chin during their fight at ONE 170

Although he vowed to make their possible rematch a breeze, the JCFernandez and Team CSK representative still have 'Jojo' his own flower for showing incredible durability from his powerful punches.

During the same talk with Nick Atkin, the 22-year-old athlete admired the granite chin of Ghazali and how he survived his best blows during their match, as he explained:

"I saw him shaking and I went for it. But, to be honest, he's very very strong. He's very powerful and can take a lot of punches. He took some of my best punches."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the exciting ONE 170 card via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.