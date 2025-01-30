“We are like machines” - Johan Estupinan unsurprised twin brother Jordan breezed through Freddie Haggerty

Johan Estupinan was not surprised to see his twin brother, Jordan Estupinan, come out on top in his ONE Championship debut.

ONE 170 saw both brothers come out in their respective bouts, but it was Jordan Estupinan who got the party started inside Impact Arena in Bangkok with an impressive performance against 20-year-old sensation Freddie Haggerty — brother of reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking with Nick Atkin following their impressive performances in The Land of Smiles, Estupinan expressed confidence that his brother would come out on top and get his own ONE Championship career off to a hell of a start:

"I was not surprised to see my brother win. We are like machines. We train all the time, we train really hard. Our coach is very good. He’s always checking. He’s always making sure we are fine. To be honest, I saw him winning easily."

Watch the Estupinan twins' full interview below:

The win moved Jordan Estupinan to a perfect 8-0 in his professional career.

Johan Estupinan shares a word of encouragement following his and his brother's success at ONE 170

Shortly after Jordan Estupinan made a splash in his ONE Championship premiere, Johan Estupinan kept his 'O' intact with another impressive showing against teen phenom Johan Ghazali at ONE 170.

Estupinan outworked 'Jojo' during their three-round affair, moving himself to 5-0 under the ONE banner and 27-0 overall.

Following their respective wins on martial arts' biggest global stage, Estupinan took to Instagram with a message of inspiration for both himself and his brother:

"Let's keep fighting for this great dream next to my brother that you just saw that it's also a machine let's conquer the #onechampionship and keep giving what you like most to the people that great show #pandakick🐼🇨🇴"

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

