“We are going to be there soon” - Johan Estupinan says he and twin Jordan will also be world champions like the Ruotolo brothers

22-year-old Colombian knockout artist 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan has lofty goals for he and his twin brother 'Panda Kick' Jordan Estupinan in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The two siblings graced an event together for the first time last weekend at ONE 170, where they delivered stunning performances against their respective opponents.

Johan took care of business against tough Malaysian Johan Ghazali, taking home a decision win, while Jordan defeated the United Kingdom's Freddie Haggerty on the scorecards in a back-and-forth war.

Speaking to Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Johan Estupinan says he has no doubt he and his brother will one day become world champions. In fact, he says he expects to one-up fellow twins Kade and Tye Ruotolo, even if they haven't done so just yet.

Johan Estupinan said:

"No, they’re still better because they are champions. We are not. But we are going to be there soon."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Johan Estupinan to twin brother Jordan Estupinan: "Let's conquer ONE Championship"

It's a Colombian takeover as Johan Estupinan and Jordan Estupinan deliver back-to-back victories at ONE 170 last weekend.

After their victories, Johan Estupinan posted an inspirational message on Instagram:

"Let's keep fighting for this great dream next to my brother that you just saw that it's also a machine let's conquer the #onechampionship and keep giving what you like most to the people that great show #pandakick🐼🇨🇴"

