Johan Ghazali certain Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A world title tilt will 'shock the audience' inside the Saitama Super Arena

Malaysian teenage phenom Johan Ghazali is expecting an all-out war between former world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in their upcoming ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship on March 23 as part of the ONE 172 card.

Di Bella and Sam-A will look to give fans an incredible show inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and Ghazali expects this match to possibly steal the spotlight during the event.

'Jojo' also mentioned that the Canadian-Italian striking sensation is one of the most underrated athletes on the roster, as he stated during his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah. I feel this one could be a fight that will shock the audience. Di Bella is good, really good, underrated at times. But I don't know."

Both Di Bella and Sam-A are looking to capture another 26-pound golden belt and earn an outright shot against the reigning undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who previously defeated them.

Jonathan Di Bella sees himself in another tier of star power if he gets the job done against Sam-A

During his pre-fight interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella proclaimed that beating a legend like Sam-A will certainly make his name more relevant in the combat sports world because of how legendary the Thai icon is.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative has also gave a massive praise to Sam-A, saying that he's one of the most experienced and best fighters in Thailand, as he said:

"Yeah, 100%, if I beat Sam-A, my resume goes onto another level. Just having that name, he's such a legend fighting all over, one of Thailand's most experienced fighters, and one of the best Thais to ever live."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

