Johan Ghazali certain no one can match Superlek's 'out of this world' knockout power: "It's right up there"

When it comes to raw knockout power, Malaysian-American sensation Johan Ghazali thinks not many can match what Superlek Kiatmoo9 packs in his fists.

'Jojo' spent his last fight camp out in Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, where he shared the mats with the likes of Superbon, Nong-O Hama, Petchtanong Petchfergus, Nong-O Hama, and the aforementioned two-sport, two-division king.

While he refused to share where Superlek's power ranks amongst some of the superstars mentioned above, he is certain it's right up there, as he told Sportskeeda MMA recently:

"It's good. Though, at times, it seems like it is nothing, but his power is out of this world. I can assure you that from experience. It's right up there with the best of the best."

'The Kicking Machine' is less than a month away from his return to the Circle, which takes place at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

That evening, the Kiatmoo9 Gym warrior squares off against Thai-Algerian youngster Nabil Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification contest.

This will be the pair's second meeting on martial arts' biggest stage after Superlek sent the six-foot-four phenom crashing to the canvas at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Nabil Anane says Superlek loss motivates him ahead of rematch

Nabil Anane has turned over a new leaf since suffering a night to forget in his promotional bow against the Thai megastar almost two years ago.

He heads into his rematch against 'The Kicking Machine' on a run of six successive victories, capped by his first-round destruction of Nico Carrillo to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 170 last month.

Per the Team Mehdi Zatout, he has Superlek to thank for spurring him to greater heights. He had this to say at the official ONE 172 press conference previously:

"That loss was an important lesson to me. It motivated me to work hard and develop myself to be a better fighter."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available for free at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

