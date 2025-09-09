Johan Ghazali knew he would be in for a firefight with Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35: “I was ready for it”

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali of Malaysia and the United States expected an all-action affair against the aggressive Zakaria El Jamari.After back-to-back defeats, ‘Jojo’ returned to form at ONE Fight Night 35, stopping the Moroccan hard-hitter with a devastating right elbow under one round at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last September 5.Speaking to ONE during the post-event interviews, the 18-year-old striking prodigy says his game plan worked to perfection, and the results speak for themselves.&quot;It was good, you know. I felt like, because I knew he was going to come at me, I knew he was going to try to stand and bang with me, so I was just ready for it. I was ready for it&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGhazali was a man on a mission, forcing El Jamari to shell up with his wicked punch and kick combinations.The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate mixed things up beautifully and did not allow his opponent to throw significant strikes because of his overwhelming pressure.Ghazali’s tactical awareness allowed him to capitalize when his opponent backed himself into a corner, where he uncorked a beautiful right elbow over the top to finish the match.Fans can catch the replay of that insane walk-off KO on demand with their Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.Johan Ghazali showed his growth at ONE Fight Night 35Johan Ghazali's talent has never been the issue. Those back-to-back setbacks against Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez certainly exposed some glaring weaknesses, which he addressed in this comeback victory.His fight IQ has often been questioned by pundits, along with his punch-heavy arsenal.'Jojo' certainly clapped back with his actions, showcasing incredible patience and composure even when he had Zakaria El Jamari hurt multiple times.His arsenal also improved, as he delivered more versatile combinations, which set up that incredible finish.