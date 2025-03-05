Johan Ghazali reveals his favorite Superlek fight in ONE Championship: "You don't get to see two elite Thais scrap like that" 

It's hard for Johan Ghazali to single out his favorite Superlek Kiatmoo9 moment inside the circle. But it isn't necessarily like finding a needle in a haystack.

One battle stands as his clear favorite: Superlek vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

The 18-year-old martial artist was put in a tight spot by Sportskeeda MMA during a recent chat while referring to the subject above.

Though he was hesitant to name one moment of magic from the reigning two-sport, two-division ONE world champion, Johan Ghazali says the magnitude of 'The Kicking Machine's' fight alongside 'The Iron Man' and the level of Muay Thai they produced was something truly spectacular.

The Malaysian-American phenom shared:

"In terms of my favorite Superlek fight, I don't know, man. It's hard. Can I just say all? But I think if I had to pick one, it's got to be that Rodtang fight."

Johan, who fights out of Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym, continued:

"Man, not every time you get to see two elite Thais scrap like that. They both made it a war. They were both winners for putting on a war."

Relive Superlek and Rodtang's epic scrap before they return at ONE 172

In a battle billed as the biggest Muay Thai fight in the past 50 years, Superlek and Rodtang didn't disappoint one bit.

Though 'The Kicking Machine's weigh-in drama meant their five-round world title fight was reduced to a three-round fixture, both strikers went hell and back to connect at full force across their nine-minute war.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym relied on his world-class kicking game to cut Rodtang's best attacks. 'The Iron Man', on the other hand, got his bit of action off his usual high-volume striking.

At the end of their entertaining duel, Superlek, who sent Rodtang down for an eight-count in round two, got his hand raised by unanimous decision.

Watch the full fight here:

Rodtang is scheduled to share the Circle with Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing tiff in the main event of ONE 172.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin, meanwhile, features in one of five world title fights inside the Saitama Super Arena.

'The Kicking Machine' and Nabil Anane run it back in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification showdown.

Fight fans who want to catch all the action from the promotion's epic return to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' can head to watch.onefc.com to purchase their pay-per-view passes.

