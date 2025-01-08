Johan Ghazali says ONE Championship is home to the best fighters in the world: “The place to be”

Johan Ghazali is proud to fight among the best combat sports athletes in the world.

Though he's only 18 years old, Ghazali has already earned 25 career victories in his Muay Thai career, six of those wins coming under the ONE Championship banner. On Friday, Jan. 24, he'll look to land win number seven inside the Circle when he meets undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan at ONE 170.

While appearing at the ONE 170 virtual media day, Ghazali had nothing but praise for his employer, suggesting that any athlete looking to compete with the best of the best needs to be in ONE Championship:

"If someone is the best at what they do, I'm sure they'd want to compete at the highest level, right? So, if you're really a good Muay Thai fighter or a really good MMA fighter, ONE Championship is the place to be. So, yeah, it's a no-brainer for them, and it doesn't make a difference for me."

After looking nothing short of impressive in his first seven appearances with the promotion, 'Jojo' will look to land the biggest win of his career thus far.

Johan Ghazali vs. Johan Estupinan features on a loaded ONE 170 card in Bangkok

Emanating from the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship will deliver another loaded night of fights at ONE 170.

In the main event of the evening, Tawanchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Superbon one of the most anticipated rematches of the year.

Also on tap will be an interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title tilt between Scottish standout Nico Carrillo and 6'4" star Nabil Anane.

However, fans will be treated to a scrap between two of ONE's most exciting prospects as Johan Ghazali squares off with the 27-0 Johan Estupinan.

Ghazali goes into their clash coming off a big first-round KO against Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver while 'Panda Kick' is fresh off a pair of finishes against Sean Climaco and Zakaria El Jamari in less than 30 days.

Who comes out on top and takes another step toward contendership in the loaded flyweight Muay Thai division?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 24 in U.S. primetime.

