Johan Ghazali says praise from Rodtang only inspires him to 'continue working hard': "I don't let it go to my head"

Johan Ghazali has been open about his admiration for former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and how he became his childhood hero.

Ad

This is why when Rodtang tipped his hat to him, Ghazali was ecstatic, and it became his main motivator to continue working hard and potentially reach his full potential as a professional fighter.

However, 'Jojo' reveals that his praise was not meant to put him at ease but instead to be fuel to work harder inside the gym. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"It's always nice, you know. I'm just a young boy, I grew up watching him, and to see him praising me, it means a lot. But I don't let it get to my head. I know I just gotta continue working hard to achieve my dream."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Currently, 'The Iron Man' is preparing for his mega showdown with Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa on March 23 for the headliner of ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Rodtang and Takeru joined by other ONE Championship stars for the loaded ONE 172 card

Apart from the highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing match between Rodtang and 'The Natural Born Crusher' in the card's main event, ONE 172 will also feature five world titles during the night.

Ad

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will face Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane will lock horns for a championship rematch for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Also on the card are the ONE flyweight MMA world title bout between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu, the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title match between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title defense of Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom against Kana Morimoto.

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.